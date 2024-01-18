Albury players making impact at Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup

An Albury trio has helped NSW Waratahs to a winning start at under 18 level at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.
Kijana McCowan and Claudia Hocking have joined former Australian under 16 representative Jade Crook in steering the 'Tahs to four straight wins to start the tournament.
"Jade's been drawing a lot of attention, they've been double-teaming her, so it's a hard job trying to navigate that," coach Andrew Williams said.
"Jade is at the CoE (Centre of Excellence) and she probably had the option not to play in a tournament like this, but for her to put her hand up means a lot."
The 'Tahs played Tasmania on Thursday morning, with the outsiders stunning the 'home' team by jumping to a double-figure lead.
However, the favourites rallied to land a nine-point win.
"Claudia has been playing the four-five spot (forward) and is playing really well, she's been one of our best to date and showing really good leadership qualities as well," Williams praised.
"And Kijana is also playing really well, she brings effort and energy defensively, she gets out and runs, is very athletic, and it's hard to keep up with her pace-wise."
McCowan's sister Aleira is representing NSW Kookaburras.
The McCowan siblings, Crook and Hocking made Albury Basketball Association history when named for NSW Country under 16s to contest the national championships in Perth in 2022.
It was the first time the Border had had four players in the one team at the titles.
The ACJBC runs until Saturday.
