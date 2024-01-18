The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Albury players making impact at Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
January 18 2024 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An Albury trio has helped NSW Waratahs to a winning start at under 18 level at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.