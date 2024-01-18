THEN AND NOW: Stalwart's sudden death leads to town's 'largest funeral'

As told by grandson Ian McGeoch in 2012:
My grandfather James Henry McGeoch (known far and wide as Jim) was born in 1885. He went to school at the Albury Grammar School where, in 1902, he sat for the matriculation examination for the University of Melbourne and succeeded in coming first in the state of Victoria. Later in 1904 he achieved the top marks in the state in connection with a series of farming classes.
He was widely known as the manager and auctioneer of the Wodonga office of the New Zealand Loan Co. Ltd and he held that position for 27 years. He was also a keen church goer and a mason. He was a senior warden with the St Luke's Church of England for some 30 years.
He married Susie Irene Rowena Wood (known universally as "Rene") and they built their beautiful and stately home, Maxwood, in Elgin Street, Wodonga. Rene was a very strong-willed woman who converted Jim from Presbyterian to Church of England - no small feat as Jim was known as a large, strong, very capable man, who spoke with a quiet and well-chosen word and was a very kind and generous man.
Jim and Rene permitted the drill hall to be built on their land in Wodonga and it became the headquarters for the local light horse brigade. They had two sons, James Alfred Hamilton McGeoch and Beverley de Bussey McGeoch, both of whom were officers in the light horse.
After the return of Alfred and Bev from their World War II duties, Jim, Alfred and Bev spent a day hay carting at Somerville. Rene, Alfred and Bev went swimming, then they all sat down for dinner at Maxwood and then an enjoyable evening as a united family again. Jim retired to his office, lay down for a rest on the couch, only to never wake up, he died in his sleep, aged 60, in 1945.
Des Martin, a local historian, later described the funeral for Jim McGeoch, as "the largest funeral" he could ever remember in Wodonga.
McGeoch Court was named for the great-grandfather. The saleyards at Bandiana were built on a portion of the property Somerville.
