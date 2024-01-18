Meet the Cricket Albury-Wodonga player who's hoping to play Virat Kohli

East Albury import Ayush Verma is hoping to play against world and Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma later this year.
Verma was born in Canada and is targeting a spot in the national team for the Men's T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies in June.
The all-rounder has previously played for Canada at junior level in the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.
"To be honest, it would mean the world to me because they recently announced the group stages and India and Pakistan are in the same one as Canada, so that would be a massive chance to go up against those big boys," he revealed.
Although born in Canada, Verma moved to India as a baby and remained there until he was 15.
He returned to his birth nation, but continued to travel back to India to improve his cricket.
"There was a lot of cricket for me to play in school and my province as well," he recalled.
"We would finish school at 3.30pm and went to the ground at 4.30 and you might stay there until eight o'clock.
"The concept of Indian cricket is pretty much cricket every day and the more you play, the better you get.
"Anyone who comes to training is very passionate and keen to improve their game, I can remember when I was a little kid I'd play cricket every single day of the year, with the exception of the rain days.
"You would play after school, even before school sometimes."
The 23-year-old, who played in the Punjab region in northwestern India, is facing a race against time to be fit for national selection.
He's carrying a deltoid tear and hasn't been able to bowl his right-arm fast-medium recently as he will have surgery after the Cricket Albury-Wodonga season.
"The main issue will depend on getting the shoulder up to speed and how much I will be able to improve and if I'll be able to bowl the same as I did a year ago," he suggested.
His batting has featured, particularly in three innings for the Crows.
The right-hander struck 45 against Wodonga in round three and compiled a majestic 112 not out against Baranduda three weeks later.
He also posted 91 against premiers Lavington last Saturday.
Co-host US will open the T20 World Cup against Canada on June 1.
"That would mean a lot to me and my family (if I was selected)," he said.
Meanwhile, Verma's immediate attention will be on East Albury's crucial away match against North Albury on Saturday.
