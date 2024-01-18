'Caught red-handed': Man charged with stealing $200k truck pleads guilty

A man who was charged with burglaries, and stealing a truck and skid steer worth $310,000 after a dramatic citizen's arrest, has pleaded guilty.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Leigh Andrew Smith appeared at Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday, January 18, on a bail application but changed his mind to enter a plea of guilty, telling his lawyer he accepted he was "caught red-handed".
At the time of that offence he was on bail after allegedly committing burglaries at Beechworth on December 14 and similar offences at Wangaratta.
The court was told by his lawyer the reason for Mr Smith's offending was "his problem with illicit substances".
The prosecution told the court: "At approximately 11.25am on the 14th of January ... an associated victim spotted the stolen truck and loader in the Tallangatta south area.
"The victim along with other associates attended the area to search for the stolen truck before observing it driving on Yabba Road in Tallangatta east.
"The party has followed the stolen truck ... parties used their own vehicles to block the truck in an attempt to get it to stop and the accused had a minor collision with one of these vehicles.
"Parties eventually got the truck to stop and made a citizen's arrest at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Yabba Road. The victim and associates held the accused pending the arrival of police.
"The accused appeared to be ... having a fit and severely drug-affected and was seen to by ambulance before being transported to the hospital for a check over."
Duty lawyer Marcel White told the court his client's days in custody had "had a salutary effect on him".
"He understood his position was, well ... he's been caught red-handed and to expedite matters rather than making an application for bail and keeping this stuff in the system (decided) to make a plea of guilty," Mr White told the court.
"The CIST (Court Integrated Services Program) report ... talks about his problem with illicit substances, which has been a recapitulation on ice - he's previously used it.
"But for the last year, he's been taking a serious amount of ice and this offending is indeed drug-related. He was married, and was in a relationship for 17 years, but his wife left.
"He has been able to consistently work most of his adult life but that's now been interrupted by his heavy drug use."
Magistrate Ian Watkins adjourned the matter to Thursday, January 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.