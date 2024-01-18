WEATHER WATCH: 2023 a warm year with above-average rainfall in North East

Last year was the warmest since 2019 and also the driest year since 2019 at nearly all stations in our regions.
In Coonabarabran the mean maximum for the year was 24.9 degrees, 1.2 degrees above normal and the warmest year for four years. The total rainfall of 578.6 millimetres, which fell in 85 days, was the driest since 293.7 millimetres in 2019. The average annual rainfall at Coonabarabran is 750 millimetres which normally falls on 144 days. The highest temperature in 2023 was 37 degrees on March 19 and December 7. The lowest temperature in 2023 was minus 6 degrees on July 26. The coldest day was 9.5 degrees on July 29. The warmest night was 20.5 on January 30.
At other stations Moree recorded 429 millimetres over 59 days, the average is 580 on 75 days. At Narrabri 511.6 millimetres were recorded over 63 days, the average is 578 over 81. At Dubbo 425.8 millimetres were recorded in 77 days; the annual average is 587 in 89.
Across the border into Queensland, Roma recorded its seventh driest year in 153 years with only 292.8 millimetres which fell across 59 days. The annual average at Roma is 560 across 65 days. Roma also had its warmest year since 2019 and equal second warmest with 1957. The six driest years were in 1902, 1915, 1946, 1951, 1957 and 2019. The following years after these dry years - 1903, 1916, 1947, 1952, 1958 and 2020 - were all wetter than average not only at Roma but at nearly all districts right down to Tasmania. Tropical cyclones invaded coastal Queensland during the early part of all these years. There were three cyclones from early February 1958 to early April 1958. The last of those was a most destructive one which hit the coast near Proserpine south of Townsville. Tropical cyclone Uesi in early February 2020 was a severe one that hit Cairns. My grandson Benjamin Nelson experienced cyclone Jasper in Cairns last December and there were another 270 millimetres of rain since January 11.
The towns in north east Victoria last year also had their warmest year since 2019 but at some places including Wangaratta, Rutherglen, Albury and Benalla all had above average rainfall for 2023, mainly due to a summer-type deluge on June 8 and a high frequency of thunderstorms with high rainfalls in December and abnormally high humidity.
An unusual development during January 8 this year saw Bendigo record its wettest ever day with 91.8 millimetres in 162 years of records. Heathcote recorded 154.4 millimetres also on January 8, its wettest ever January day in 165 years of records. Many other towns in Victoria on January 8 had their wettest January day in more than 120 years.
At Cunnamulla on the same day 168 millimetres were recorded. This was an all-time record daily rainfall overall in 145 years of records at Cunnamulla, which is located 1600 kilometres away from Bendigo and Heathcote. Very odd to strike record daily rainfalls on the same day so far apart.
We are still located under a very humid easterly airstream which has continued for several weeks. Night time minimums have been notably above normal since Christmas, particularly in northern Victoria; the warmest for the first fortnight of a year since 1981.
A very hot pool of dry air is located around Alice Springs with maximums up to 43 degrees for most of January. This extreme heat is unlikely to reach our regions until late January. In the mean time, isolated thunderstorms. Early on Tuesday morning, January 16, a severe thunderstorm hit Moorabbin with 43 millimetres falling in one hour. Currently an area of rain and thunderstorms moving eastwards across the Riverina has produced rainfalls up to 32 millimetres at Griffith. Another area of rain and thunderstorms covers the Woomera area and also another area of storms heading eastwards towards Mildura, associated with a cut-off low pressure.
Cocos Keeling Island is having its warmest start to any year with the temperature reaching 32.6 degrees, the hottest on record for January. The previous hottest for January was back in 1958 and that certainly led to a wet year here. There appears to be a weather cycle of 66 years. For instance the major floods of October and November 2022 were a distinct repeat of the record floods of 1956. Back in 2006 it was a terrible drought year and so was 1940.
