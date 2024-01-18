WEATHER WATCH: 2023 a warm year with above-average rainfall in North East

Across the border into Queensland, Roma recorded its seventh driest year in 153 years with only 292.8 millimetres which fell across 59 days. The annual average at Roma is 560 across 65 days. Roma also had its warmest year since 2019 and equal second warmest with 1957. The six driest years were in 1902, 1915, 1946, 1951, 1957 and 2019. The following years after these dry years - 1903, 1916, 1947, 1952, 1958 and 2020 - were all wetter than average not only at Roma but at nearly all districts right down to Tasmania. Tropical cyclones invaded coastal Queensland during the early part of all these years. There were three cyclones from early February 1958 to early April 1958. The last of those was a most destructive one which hit the coast near Proserpine south of Townsville. Tropical cyclone Uesi in early February 2020 was a severe one that hit Cairns. My grandson Benjamin Nelson experienced cyclone Jasper in Cairns last December and there were another 270 millimetres of rain since January 11.