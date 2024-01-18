Can Lavington do the same as it has in recent years after Christmas?

Lavington is banking on another whirlwind run home as it looks to retain its crown in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
With only seven rounds left, the premiers will fall two wins out of the top six if they lose at home against Tallangatta on Saturday and St Patrick's topple Albury.
"It's not season on the line just yet, but it's really important," stand-in captain Chris Galvin remarked.
"We've been challenged, but it's a great opportunity for us to show we're a good club and a lot of the boys are buoyed by that."
The Panthers have lost their two games since the resumption after Christmas, but they have recent history of racing home.
"Yeah, absolutely, a couple of years ago we were second or third last at Christmas and we came back to win it," Galvin explained.
"Obviously it's a new team and a new group this season in a lot of ways, not a lot of the same personnel, but it's exciting for the chance for this new group to carve their own story and carry on the pretty good tradition that 'Lavi' has of being successful after Christmas, we know our best cricket is still to come."
Riverina star Galvin has taken over the captaincy as pace bowler Dave Tassell continues his comeback from a shoulder injury.
Tallangatta is coming off a 269-run thumping of New City after the top four, including Shoaib Shaikh (75) and John Oswell (73), hit half-centuries in churning out a prodigious 4-359.
"They're probably the most dangerous batting side just in terms of pure power, when they have a day out it can be pretty ugly for the other side," Galvin offered.
"It's a good match-up, we really fancy our bowling lineup and they've obviously got a strong batting lineup."
Elsewhere, North Albury is home to East Albury, New City hosts Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga travels to Baranduda and Belvoir is away to Corowa.
