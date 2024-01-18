The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Can Lavington do the same as it has in recent years after Christmas?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
January 18 2024 - 3:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Oscar Lyons was the only player in the top eight to make double figures in the loss to East Albury last Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Lavington's Oscar Lyons was the only player in the top eight to make double figures in the loss to East Albury last Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Lavington is banking on another whirlwind run home as it looks to retain its crown in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.