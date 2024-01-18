The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Key point reached in North East leg of Inland Rail project

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
January 18 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crane helps put in the last of the beams for Glenrowan's new railway bridge with the main street of the town and the new Ned Kelly visitor centre at the top of the image. Picture from the ARTC
A crane helps put in the last of the beams for Glenrowan's new railway bridge with the main street of the town and the new Ned Kelly visitor centre at the top of the image. Picture from the ARTC

A new bridge spanning the railway line at Glenrowan will be opened to traffic next month, the Australian Rail Track Corporation has announced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.