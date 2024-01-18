Key point reached in North East leg of Inland Rail project

A new bridge spanning the railway line at Glenrowan will be opened to traffic next month, the Australian Rail Track Corporation has announced.
Confirmation the span will host vehicles and pedestrians from February followed the last of 51 beams for the 145-metre crossing being put into place this week.
The bridge has been built to allow double container-stacked trains to pass underneath as part of the Inland Rail freight route from Melbourne to Brisbane.
The existing crossing, which has remained in place with a single lane open to traffic during construction of its successor, will be demolished.
ARTC Victorian general manager Ed Walker described the beam completion as an "exciting milestone" for the bridge, which contains 1200 cubic metres of concrete.
"It's challenging to build a bridge like this with a working rail line underneath, but the team is doing a terrific job," Mr Walker said.
"Thank you to the Glenrowan residents for their patience and understanding.
McConnell Dowell senior project engineer Peter Lacki, who has been contracted for the project, outlined the concluding elements.
"With the final beams in place we will work on completing the barrier installation, connecting the approach ramps and constructing the road base," Mr Lacki said.
Meanwhile, some preliminary work for the Albury section of the Inland Rail corridor will unfold from next week.
They involve investigations at the Albury railway station and Billy Hughes bridge at Table Top from January 22 to identify utilities.
There will be similar processes unfold in Wagga and Junee, with the work by contractor Martinus involving boreholes and other ground scrutiny.
The ARTC noted the processes do not mean approval has been given for major works.
"The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure will consider these reports in its assessment of the project."
Planned major works to occur as part of the Inland Rail include raising the height on the lattice rail bridge across the Murray River, installing a new pedestrian bridge at Albury railway station and lowering tracks below Borella Road and Billy Hughes bridge.
