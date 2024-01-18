Health department, police seize illegal items from Albury vape shop

An Albury business has drawn attention from health authorities and police for selling illegal vapes.
NSW Health inspectors and police attended the Super Vape Store on Dean Street on Thursday, January 18, after receiving reports it stocked illegal e-cigarettes and seized several items.
The quantity and value of the confiscated goods was not revealed by NSW Health.
"NSW Health has an active compliance and enforcement program relating to the sale of illegal e-cigarettes containing nicotine," a NSW Health spokesperson said.
"Authorised officers who inspect premises have the legal authority to seize items that breach public health and poisons legislation.
"We receive complaints about retail premises who are believed to be illegally selling e-cigarettes containing nicotine via various methods, including the online portal on the NSW Health website, via other agencies, and directly to authorised officers."
The Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act restricts the supply of e-cigarettes that contain nicotine, while the Public Health (Tobacco) Act includes restrictions on the supply of tobacco products that are not in packages containing mandatory Australian health warnings.
