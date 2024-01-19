From rods and reels to skin peels as beauty salon takes over fishing shop

The once home of Albury's highest profile fishing supplies store has undergone a major facelift to become a beauty studio.
Skin, body and makeup salon Natural Beauty has relocated from smaller premises to Russell Mason's former Compleat Angler shop on Wagga Road in Lavington, which has increased its capacity and created two more jobs.
Owner Sarah Weathers said the building was almost completely gutted and restored to become the "forever home" for her business of 16 years.
A long hallway has been built through the middle of the shop to allow for nine separate treatment rooms, while the reception area is shared with a large range of products.
"We've had a lot of people come through just to have a look who knew what Russell Mason's shop looked like. He came in on the day we opened to check it out and was pretty interested to see what had been done," she said.
"My husband is a graphic designer and designed the whole thing. It's come up well.
"We opened in November (2023). We were meant to be in mid-year, but they didn't start (construction) until the end of April and things took time.
"I had someone waiting to go into my old shop and had to extend the lease, but we were lucky to be in for Christmas because we're so busy over summer. It meant we could open up more rooms and have more staff working."
Mrs Weathers has employed two apprentices and will have the room to add more staff if required.
"I put extra staff on last year thinking we would be maybe three or four months away, but it ended up being pretty much the whole year. We had too many staff for a little space, but it's now all hands on deck and there's seven of us now," she said.
"We put on the apprentices because we've got the space to be able to train them. The industry is forever growing and there's always people wanting to get into beauty.
"We've still got two rooms at the back that we're working on and we're going to introduce some new treatments.
"All the rooms are universal so they can go from waxing into massage and facials. We've also got a spray tanning room and we're looking at putting in an infrared sauna.
"I rented for 16 years and this is the fourth time I've moved, but we're actually buying this building so we're not going anywhere.
"We went for a bigger building knowing we've got the room to expand. Once we outgrow this, that's as big as we're getting."
Meanwhile, Home Inspirations has closed its Albury store on Dean Street after 10 years.
In a post on its Facebook page, the kitchenware business revealed a combination of rising costs and diminishing foot traffic were the key reasons behind the difficult decision.
Efforts will be now concentrated on the Wodonga store on Elgin Boulevard, which opened before the Albury venture.
"A sincere thank you to all our wonderful Albury customers and we hope to entice you across the border in 2024," the post read.
