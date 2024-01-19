The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman who torched car after Lincoln Causeway crash taking steps to change

Updated January 19 2024 - 3:45pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaide Clancy set fire to a Toyota Camry after fleeing police and crashing into multiple cars on the Lincoln Causeway in 2022. File photo
Jaide Clancy set fire to a Toyota Camry after fleeing police and crashing into multiple cars on the Lincoln Causeway in 2022. File photo

A dangerous driver who crashed a stolen car into seven vehicles in Wodonga before torching the stolen Toyota has taken significant steps to get her life back on track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.