Woman who torched car after Lincoln Causeway crash taking steps to change

A dangerous driver who crashed a stolen car into seven vehicles in Wodonga before torching the stolen Toyota has taken significant steps to get her life back on track.
Jaide Clancy had been spotted by police on Swan Street in North Albury, and fled at high speeds.
The car was driven back to Albury before being set on fire by Clancy at Springdale Heights a short time later.
She was arrested later that night and was caught with ice in her possession at the Albury station, and later found out in jail she was several weeks pregnant.
Clancy faced charges in both Victoria and NSW, and was bailed in Albury court before undertaking extensive rehab.
She returned to Wodonga for court on Wednesday, January 17, on charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, dangerous driving, property damage and more.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said he had to take into account the prison term Clancy received in Albury court.
She remains on an intensive corrections order in NSW, with that sentence considered a jail term served in the community.
Mr Watkins said while the Wodonga matters were "very serious", Clancy had gone to significant lengths to get her life back on track.
"I hope that path of recovery continues," he said.
She must undertake a corrections order and was banned from driving for 12 months.
