Miracle man: Hang glider horror comes back to haunt, 47 years later

Forty-seven years ago, Rod Gilchrist's name hit the headlines after his hang glider collapsed mid-air, plunging him 120 metres into Lake Hume.
Miraculously, he lived to tell the tale.
His incredible story of survival appeared first in The Border Morning Mail on January 21, 1977, and was picked up by metropolitan mastheads in Melbourne the next day.
Today, Mr Gilchrist, of Thurgoona, has vivid memories of his passion for the dangerous pastime that nearly led to his demise.
But he also finds it hard to believe he survived the ordeal.
"Hitting that lake would have been like smacking into concrete," he recalled.
On January 20, 1977, Mr Gilchrist, then 20, was training for the Australian Open Hang Gliding Championships near the weir on Lake Hume.
"Before I was over the lake, I was on the shore connected to the boat by a 500-foot (152 metre) rope," he told The Border Mail.
"So the boat's going out at a fairly good pace, I kicked my foot sideways, which means speed up the last 10 foot of the rope, so he just hit the accelerator, and it just sprang me off.
"When I climbed, I was still attached, I hit a big gust and it just ripped the guts out of the kite, the kite just collapsed, fell apart.
"When I was going down I thought I was going to hit the boat. I hit the water probably 20 feet away from the boat but I hit the water head first.
Fortunately, the nose of the kite broke the water surface tension upon impact a spilt second before his body made contact.
"That broke my fall," he said. "Otherwise it's like hitting concrete from that height - the nose breaking the water first is what saved my life.
"I landed in the water and they ripped the seats out of the boat and floated me back into the boat club and called the ambulances.
"I looked like the Elephant Man, my eye ended up down in my cheek - it was a miracle they managed to save me."
Mr Gilchrist was in a critical condition at Wodonga Hospital with a fractured skull. He recovered from his head operation, which involved a plastic plate being inserted to hold his eyeball in place.
He remained in hospital for three months - but ended up taking to the skies soon after his recovery.
"I just loved the thrill of it, but 10 years later I gave it up, I was married then and I just had too much to lose," he said.
"We ended up being senior pastors of City Central Church. I remember sitting up in hospital at one stage and saying, God, thanks for saving my life, but you stay on that side of the room and I'll stay on my side of the room.
"But I had found something I needed to do - some good did come out of this."
Mr Gilchrist now lives at Thurgoona with his wife, has three children and six grandchildren.
