Alarm as several cases of whooping cough emerge in the region

An outbreak of whooping cough in the Wangaratta area has prompted an alert from Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens Murray public health unit.
Over the past week, four cases of the respiratory infection have been confirmed through swabs and another two are suspected based on symptoms.
All those affected are aged under 10, with the condition posing significant risks for young children and women in their last month of pregnancy, the unit's health protection manager Jenny Keogh said.
"Children aged under six months are too young to be fully immunised and they are affected more seriously by the disease than older children or adults, and are more likely to develop complications," Ms Keogh said.
"Older children and adults who have not received whooping cough vaccination are at risk of infection and are often the source of infection in young infants."
Ms Keogh said there was a seven to 10-day incubation period with the infection transmitted via droplets.
"Pertussis is one of those diseases that will start as a cold but it will rapidly change to cough symptoms," she said.
"You will have this characteristic whoop sound and if you look at videos online, not that I encourage anyone to do so, you will see poor children who have this whoop noise as they breath in and the symptoms can become so severe there can be vomiting."
Ms Keogh advised those with suspected symptoms, or parents of a child with signs, to visit a doctor and have a respiratory test.
"If you think you may have had contact with a pertussis case, monitor for symptoms, see your GP if you become unwell, avoid contact with newborns, pregnant women and from aged care and disability facilities," she said.
Antibiotics are available to treat whooping cough and they should be taken over a five-day period at home.
Ms Keogh added the situation also showed the need to be vaccinated against whooping cough with those unprotected often a source of infection for infants.
"If you are an adult and it has been 10 years or more since you had a pertussis vaccination, it is recommended that you have a booster," the registered nurse said.
Ms Keogh said it was fortunate the cases had unfolded during the holiday period from the perspective of spread, with schools and childcare centres potential hot spots for transmission.
"This would be a small outbreak and they can pop up once a year, but we don't want them any bigger," she said.
For more information, you can online to http://awh.org.au/omphu
