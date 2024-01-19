Albury double killer Warren Forbes back in court after Melbourne arrest

A career criminal who killed two men in Albury continues to serve time in custody for various offences, with a court told his latest 10-month stint in the community was his longest period of freedom in years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Warren Alan Forbes shot and killed former Black Uhlans bikie Andy Hullick in a caravan on Dallinger Road on May 3, 2002.
It followed the stabbing death of Ross Kimball outside the Globe Hotel on Dean Street on January 6 of that year.
He was released in 2017 after serving time for the killings, which were deemed manslaughter, but has continued to offend.
Forbes, now aged 51 and with priors dating back to the 1980s, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, January 19.
He pleaded guilty to charges after leaving the scene of a car crash in the eastern suburbs of Melbourne on June 11, 2022.
The court heard Forbes had crashed his black Mercedes onto a footpath and into a fence while disqualified from driving.
Police found stolen number plates at the scene.
Forbes was arrested and charged.
The court heard Forbes had recently been in and out of jail, including a stint lasting three months and another of 80 days.
"He's got a significant past," his lawyer said.
"This matter is very low level compared to his significant history."
Forbes has been free for the past 10 months and working in construction, with that period of freedom described as being "the longest he's been out".
His priors include burglary, dangerous driving, armed robbery, weapon possession, drug trafficking, assault, and the two manslaughter offences.
The 51-year-old, who has "f--- the authorities" tattooed on his torso, was fined $400 for the Melbourne crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.