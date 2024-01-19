The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury double killer Warren Forbes back in court after Melbourne arrest

January 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Alan Forbes is working in construction, having served time for a range of offences including two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. Picture supplied
Warren Alan Forbes is working in construction, having served time for a range of offences including two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. Picture supplied

A career criminal who killed two men in Albury continues to serve time in custody for various offences, with a court told his latest 10-month stint in the community was his longest period of freedom in years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.