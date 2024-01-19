An eight-year-old from Glenroy will hit New York Fashion Week runways

A Glenroy girl will be the youngest Australian to strut her stuff at New York Fashion Week.
Charlotte Devlin, 8, was chosen to join two runway shows in New York City in February.
She was crowned Runway Queen at Radiance Runway Nationals 2023 by Belle Le Chic, which qualified her for New York Fashion Week 2024.
Together with her mum Tiffany Wuttke, Charlotte will fly out for the United States on Wednesday, February 7, for the week-long trip.
It will be their first overseas trip and Charlotte's first flight.
"I'm excited to go to the other side of the world," she said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing celebrities who go to the runway shows."
Charlotte will appear in The Bureau Fashion Week (formerly The Society Fashion Week) runway shows by Belle Le Chic The Label and Rachel Allan.
New York Fashion Week runs from February 9-11 and September 13-15 this year.
Ms Wuttke said she had dreamed of going to New York City since she was Charlotte's age.
"Charlotte says she's made all of my dreams come true too!" she said.
Charlotte, a Lavington Public School student, said she had many goals in life.
"I've always wanted to be a hairdresser," Charlotte said.
"But I'd really love to be a dancer and model too."
Charlotte's nan Tori Andrews did some modelling when she was young but no one in the family worked in the fashion industry.
Wodonga-born Charlotte had been dancing at Le Beat Dance Academy since she was four.
She enjoyed the acro, hip hop and jazz genres.
"I like to do tricks in dance," she said.
Charlotte also qualified to join fashion shows in London, Paris and Milan during September.
Ms Wuttke had started a fundraising page to help offset the costs of travelling to New York City: gofundme.com/f/get-charlotte-to-new-york-fashion-week
