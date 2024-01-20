YOUR SAY: Address causes of frustration when tackling health staff abuse

Violence and abuse are unequivocally unacceptable, but it's important to acknowledge that frustration is a natural response to certain situations. Take, for instance, the experience of sitting in a crowded hospital waiting room, enduring hours of pain and discomfort with minimal interaction from staff, or being on a surgical waiting list for years with constant surgery cancellations.
Nevertheless, the subjectivity of reporting can distort data, demanding a thoughtful approach. Dissatisfaction, frustrated inquiries, requests for accountability, and a longing for timely treatment should not automatically be labelled as abuse or aggression out of context.
Unfairly categorising dissatisfied individuals as violent or abusive can allow healthcare services to evade responsibility.
Despite promises of substantial future infrastructure investments, practical investments in our healthcare workforce remain insufficient. The retention of unproductive employees and managers, coupled with a lack of meaningful community engagement, obstructs service improvement and adds to frustration.
Prioritising engagement and addressing unproductive members within the healthcare workforce is crucial for a healthier service. Recognising that not all employees are uniformly "good" is a courageous step forward.
Healthcare services must also consider the need for improved support and a reduction in unreasonable shift demands for new graduates to combat staff attrition and address mental health.
Violence and abuse are inexcusable, but addressing the underlying causes of frustration and implementing clear criteria for identifying abuse are essential steps toward a more effective and compassionate health service.
I am writing to thank the wonderful staff at the Glenmorus Memorial Gardens.
The care and attention to the gardens is lovely and very peaceful. I feel my family is being looked after when I am not there.
So again, I am very grateful to everyone and I'm sure all the staff at Albury cemetery deserve the thanks from families as well.
On March 2, 2024, the Rutherglen RSL sub-branch will be dedicating a commemorative plaque honouring and recognising the service of all servicewomen. With this significant occasion in mind we are inviting all serving and ex-servicewomen to attend as our guests. We would also like to honour those who are no longer with us by requesting if anyone has photos of their grandmothers, mothers, sisters etc, in uniform, we would love to have them to mount a display on the day.
I look forward to hearing from you as this plaque will be the first to recognise women's service in the Rutherglen Memorial Park.
For further information please contact me on rdhince@bigpond.com.
I am curious to know to what extent Albury City Council decisions of public interest are kept undisclosed. My curiosity is kindled by the recent ACC purchase of the former Lavington Sports Club site for an undisclosed sum. Seems this figure was very conveniently withheld at the request of the vendor.
As I understand, the original purchase price of this site was a mere $750,000. One would have thought that any council with forward vision would have prudently "snapped up" the site at the original sale. Albeit in the interests of future purpose development. Now that it has purchased this property, it appears ratepayers are not to be privy as to the purchasing price, with, I assume, ratepayer funds.
Tony Boyd has obviously overdosed on too much Credlin, Bolt and Murray. Yes, Prime Minister Albanese attended the Sydney cricket test for one day. He was then in Queensland with his Emergency Services Minister to survey the damage and announce immediate relief payments for affected individuals and small businesses.
All PMs have routinely accepted invitations to Tests, AFL and NRL grand finals and the Australian Open. John Howard was and still is a regular at Test matches, both here and overseas. Bob Hawke rarely missed a major sporting event. The Liberal Party icon Bob Menzies had a special spot at Princes Park where he parked his Rolls Royce and sat in the car to watch his beloved Carlton.
The government's swift response to the flood situation is in stark contrast to the slow rollout of assistance by the previous government to the bushfires and northern NSW floods. Albo was not sitting on a beach in Hawaii while the east coast was going up in flames.
Australia Day on January 26 marks the beginning of modern Australia, a country that has become one of the great democratic nations of the world since it was settled by the British in 1788.
Does anyone really believe that no Europeans would have come here during the great age of exploration? Does anyone believe that a giant fence would have been erected around the Australian continent protecting the original inhabitants from outside influences?
Yes, there was violence, injustice and mistakes. There has also been democracy, freedom of speech and the rule of law.
Australia has turned out to be a pretty good place, having very little to be sorry for. It has welcomed millions of people from all over the world to new lives of safety, freedom and prosperity.
We should be proud of our achievements, not sorry. We need to protect our way of life that, more than ever, is under threat from internal and external enemies.
Take pride in Australia and celebrate what we have when compared to many other places in our troubled world.
In letters to the editor and the occasional article, I often read about inner city "woke elites" described variously as chardonnay drinking/latte sipping/lefties contributing to the downfall of our country.
I have some questions:
If these people are "inner city", do they only live in high rise apartments?
Why do these people only drink chardonnay?
Why is it only latte drinkers? What about black, flat white, cappuccino, soy latte, double shot, decaf etc drinkers, why are they not threats to our traditional way of life?
What is "woke"? I thought this is what happened after the termination of sleep.
Why do these people have so much power when all they do is sit in their little apartments drinking a particular type of coffee?
Who are these "elites"? I always thought elites were rich, entitled, white people who went to private schools and had incomes the average person could only dream about. This traditionally was seen as the preserve of people from the right side of the conceptual centre.
Are people who drive trucks in the mines earning $150,000-plus elites? Tradies on well over $100,000-plus elites?
Gina Rinehart, the richest woman in Australia, doesn't seem to me to be a "woke" chardonnay-sipping person yet she is wealthy beyond comprehension. I would think her wealth alone would make her "elite". I am unsure as to her coffee preference.
Could someone help me please?
