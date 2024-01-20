YOUR SAY: Address causes of frustration when tackling health staff abuse

On March 2, 2024, the Rutherglen RSL sub-branch will be dedicating a commemorative plaque honouring and recognising the service of all servicewomen. With this significant occasion in mind we are inviting all serving and ex-servicewomen to attend as our guests. We would also like to honour those who are no longer with us by requesting if anyone has photos of their grandmothers, mothers, sisters etc, in uniform, we would love to have them to mount a display on the day.