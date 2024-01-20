The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Address causes of frustration when tackling health staff abuse

By Letters to the Editor
January 21 2024 - 10:00am
Unfairly categorising dissatisfied individuals as violent or abusive can allow healthcare services to evade responsibility, a reader says. Picture by Shutterstock
Address causes of frustration too 

Violence and abuse are unequivocally unacceptable, but it's important to acknowledge that frustration is a natural response to certain situations. Take, for instance, the experience of sitting in a crowded hospital waiting room, enduring hours of pain and discomfort with minimal interaction from staff, or being on a surgical waiting list for years with constant surgery cancellations.

