'HOWE' MANY POINTS? Could boom Pigeons recruit be a one-pointer?

Yarrawonga will be forced to sweat until at least March before it's determined how many player points boom recruit Dan Howe will be worth this season.
Pigeon officials are hopeful Howe will only attract one point compared to the six for players straight out of the AFL after he previously played juniors for the club.
AFL NEB confirmed that it is unable to determine Howe's PPS (player points system) until the player is registered when contacted by The Border Mail on Friday.
Regardless of the outcome, the Pigeons can easily accommodate Howe even if he attracts the maximum six points.
Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson revealed if the same Pigeons premiership side played again this season the club's points would reduce from 38 to 30 points.
"That's the thing about this footy club, it's a really well run footy club," Johnson said.
"We are of the opinion that with Dan being a former junior player he is not arriving as a six pointer so we still have got points up our sleeve to hopefully add to our list over the next couple of weeks as well.
"If we played our grand final side from last year, we are sitting on 30 points anyway.
"We have been able to retain the majority of our playing list which is a real show of strength that the club is in a good position and everybody is happy.
"With Dan and potentially one or two more further down the track.
"Everything is in good order."
Howe played 107 matches at the elite level, predominantly with Hawthorn before joining North Melbourne last year.
Johnson felt Howe was stiff to be delisted considering he only recently turned 28 and is still in the prime of his career.
"Dan is still in the prime of his career," he said.
"He was probably a little unfortunate that he was at a club who is going through a rebuild and was one of those guys who was at that age where he got delisted.
"Maybe if he was at a different club, he would still be playing AFL footy.
"So he is going to be a huge asset for us in the O&M given his experience and his undoubted football ability.
"So it's a big signing and big news for the footy club.
"We had been hopeful that Dan would make that decision at the end of the day.
"Now that he has, it creates a huge buzz around the footy club again and it's always satisfying to get a player the calibre of Dan back who has been through our junior program."
Despite being 193cm and 88kg, Howe is not expected to play key position with Johnson revealing he could be best suited to a role across half-back.
"I asked Dan where he wanted to play and his response was 'wherever you want me to' which was music to my ears," Johnson said.
"Initially I see Dan playing across half-back where Leigh Masters and Ryan Bruce predominantly played in 2023.
"So potentially I could move one of those guys, but having both Masters and Howe... it's a swingman that I have got up my sleeve and Bruce could move to a wing.
"One thing Dan will give us is flexibility and wherever he plays, will no doubt be a dangerous player for the opposition to try and combat."
Despite winning the flag, Johnson said it was imperative that the Pigeons improved their list with the club set to be the hunted this season for the first time since 2013.
"It's important that we keep improving because some of the other clubs who finished near the top of the ladder have added to their lists," Johnson said.
"We have been really selective in the players we have tried to target over the off-season, so that's why we haven't announced anything until this week.
"We thought we had Dan pre-Christmas but until we got the final signature we couldn't say anything because he wanted to be respectful to the other clubs chasing him.
"We were lucky that Dan's father is vice president at the footy club.
"There is also a strong connection between some of the players and Dan who were involved together in juniors.
"Obviously his brother, Lach, is our ruckman so that gave us that little advantage that clubs chasing Dan's services down in Melbourne didn't have."
