The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'HOWE' MANY POINTS? Could boom Pigeons recruit be a one-pointer?

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 19 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga officials are hopeful boom recruit Dan Howe will only attract one point this season.
Yarrawonga officials are hopeful boom recruit Dan Howe will only attract one point this season.

Yarrawonga will be forced to sweat until at least March before it's determined how many player points boom recruit Dan Howe will be worth this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.