Man hospitalised following car crash at Bruarong

A man has been hospitalised following a car crash between Yackandandah and Myrtleford.
Emergency crews were called to Bruarong about 2.45am on Friday, January 19.
A vehicle reportedly crashed on the Yackandandah-Myrtleford Road.
There were limited details available, but an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said one person was treated.
Their injuries were minor.
"A man in his 30s was taken to Albury Wodonga Health in a stable condition for observation," the spokeswoman said.
