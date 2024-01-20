Mechanic has hit rock bottom after being caught with stolen cars, ice, weapons

A mechanic linked to multiple stolen cars, drugs, and an incident in which a man was threatened with a machete relapsed into heavy ice use last year after years of being clean.
Daniel Paul Glasson, 40, has admitted to charges including handling and retaining several stolen cars, trespassing, driving offences and ice and weapon possession.
The Kiewa man, who runs a Tangambalanga mechanic business, was most recently arrested on January 13.
He was on multiple counts of bail when he was spotted, shirtless, looking over a tin fence on Aurora Way in Wodonga.
He tried to flee in a stolen silver Holden Commodore but was blocked in by police and taken into custody about 2.20pm.
He had only been released on bail at 1.20am on the same morning, having been charged with possessing ice, committing an offence on bail and possessing throwing knives.
Police had intercepted Glasson in a car outside the Wodonga Bunnings about 8pm on January 12 after reports a blue Holden Commodore had been driving at 200kmh "all over the road".
Multiple triple zero calls had been made after the car was seen at Tangambalanga, travelling on dirt shoulders of the road.
Another motorist reported being rammed on the corner of the Kiewa Valley Highway and Wodonga-Yackandandah Road.
A search of the car found three deal bags with ice, two throwing knives, a deal bag with ice believed to belong to a youth, and a kitchen knife believed to belong to the youth.
Glasson returned a "strong" positive result to ice during a drug test.
The 40-year-old had also been found squatting at a Tangambalanga shed on January 6.
On March 3 last year, Glasson drove a friend to the Ampol on Melbourne Road in Wodonga.
The passenger got out with a machete and said "if I see you again I will slice you up".
That was followed by an incident on May 18 last year where Glasson was spotted towing a stolen Subaru WRX with stolen plates on a trailer.
The vehicle was spotted about 1.30am on Felltimber Creek Road.
The motor had been removed, false VIN plates attached and number plates taken off.
The steering column had also been changed.
The imported Japanese car had been stolen in Pakenham on March 18, and the victim said it had been in a good condition when taken.
Glasson was in possession of ice during the traffic stop.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said the 40-year-old relapsed last year after being clean for seven years, and was using 1.5 grams a day.
He said Glasson ran a mechanic business in Tangambalanga.
"It's his own business, but he has hit rock bottom here," Mr Clancy said.
"He would benefit from the programs offered by CISP (the Court Integrated Services Program).
"Drugs are at the heart of almost all of this offending."
Glasson was bailed, and will receive treatment under the court program before returning on February 27.
