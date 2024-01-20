The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mechanic has hit rock bottom after being caught with stolen cars, ice, weapons

January 20 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Paul Glasson has been bailed ahead of being sentenced. File photo
Daniel Paul Glasson has been bailed ahead of being sentenced. File photo

A mechanic linked to multiple stolen cars, drugs, and an incident in which a man was threatened with a machete relapsed into heavy ice use last year after years of being clean.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.