Brookers land another two signings and welcome back premiership defender

Hume league heavyweight Holbrook has landed a further two signings as it strives to keep its premiership window open for at least another season.
The Brookers have welcomed Jock Triggs and Lochie Semmler to add further depth to the list after landing the prized signings of Dederang-Mt Beauty duo Josh Kable and Cody Hewat before Christmas.
Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay said the trio will add some further run and carry into the side with their young legs.
Triggs is a former junior who is returning to his home club after playing a starring role in the Brookers thirds flag in 2019.
"Jock attended Caulfield Grammar during his senior high school years and played with a few good players there," Mackinlay said.
"He has spent the past few years working in the Northern Territory and hasn't been playing footy.
"But he was BOG in the thirds grand final in 2019 and certainly has his fair share of talent and I expect Jock will be a senior regular who will add to our midfield depth and play up forward as well."
Semmler arrives at Holbrook after playing in Lavington's thirds premiership last year under coach Ken Mansell.
Semmler is the son of Martin, who played more than 200-matches for the Brookers including their 2004 flag under coach Marc Duryea.
"Lochie is developing along nicely and is a super-fit teenager who can fill a role across half-forward or on a wing," Mackinlay said.
"He has impressed me on the track so far during pre-season and is a terrific kid who is so well mannered and a talented golfer as well who plays off scratch.
"Lavington had a really strong thirds season last year and quite a few of the boys in the side played some senior football.
"Lochie arrives with the Semmler name so there is a bit of pressure on him after his old man played in flags for both Holbrook and Albury.
"I remember watching Marty play when I was a kid and he was one of the senior players I looked up to.
"One memory I have of Marty was when he threw his boots in the bin after getting beat in the 2011 grand final against Jindera.
"His team-mate Mikal Bloom, who had a reputation for being a tight-arse grabbed them out of the bin and wore them the following year."
Josh Jones, who will also co-coach the Brookers this season alongside Mackinlay said McCarthy was expected to be available for their season opener against Jindera.
"Corey has been training strongly and has been given the all clear to play again by his specialist," Jones said.
"So after missing 12-months, he is raring to go.
"Corey enjoyed the best season of his career when we won the flag in 2022 after he finished third in the best and fairest after playing off a back flank.
"He will probably spend a bit more time in the midfield this season but we will just see how he goes early on in the season first."
The Brookers have kept departures to a minimum with the loss of star recruit Raven Jolliffe (travelling), Michael Oates (RWW Giants) and Michael Rampal (retired).
