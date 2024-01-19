Quite a feat, podiatrist scores Albury's top citizen honour at awards

A PODIATRIST, who moved to the Border to study at Charles Sturt University in 2012, is Albury's citizen of the year.
Simon Lloyd has been recognised for his patient care, which includes home visits to clients with disabilities, as well as his aid to the community through Albury's State Emergency Service unit.
Mayor Kylie King lauded Mr Lloyd for his selflessness in bestowing the award at the Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday January 19.
"Simon's exceptional contributions as a healthcare professional, community leader, and SES volunteer make him a truly deserving recipient of the citizen of the year award," Cr King said.
Mr Lloyd later told The Border Mail he was stunned to receive the accolade.
"I'm totally shocked," Mr Lloyd said.
"To win the award is remarkable, I never even thought it would be possible to win the award but I'm very grateful and just thankful I can be of service to the community."
Mr Lloyd said he was inspired to give back to the general public by his parents who are both members of the CFA at Acheron, a locality east of Lake Eildon.
Young citizen of the year went to Isaac Kunde, 11, a soon-to-be year 6 student at The Scots School Albury, who has been a dedicated St John Ambulance volunteer since the age of seven.
"Honestly I'm very honoured that people took the time to nominate me and that people like St John give back to the community and give me the opportunity to do amazing things," Isaac said.
His father Christian Kunde, a doctor, encouraged him to become involved with the first aid service and he hopes to become an anaesthetist.
The volunteer or community group of the year went to the Carevan Foundation, which is best known for providing meals to the needy.
"I'm totally blown away, I wasn't expecting it," chief executive Leanne Johnson said.
"I feel very privileged and honoured."
Ms Johnson sessions were being held each Friday from 9am to 3pm and the first swag should be completed in the next fortnight.
Five other awards were also presented, all for the first time, as part of an expanded program to honour community contributions.
They saw a mayor's award presented to YES Unlimited and homelessness opponent Di Glover and Friends of Nolan House leader Les Schmutter named top senior, audiologist Sreejith Balakrishnan Nair environmental citizen, theatre identity David Todd creative citizen and boxing champion Buddy Oldman active citizen.
St John Ambulance's Albury branch also received an honour and recognition award from the mayor for 20 years of service to the city.
Awards have previously been presented on Australia Day at Noreuil Park with the change of date part of a shake-up introduced by Albury Council for 2024.
The entertainment centre's stage level gallery was about two-thirds full with Cr King joined by fellow councillors Stuart Baker, Jess Kellahan, Alice Glachan, Daryl Betteridge and David Thurley in presenting the awards.
Deputy mayor Steve Bowen was a late withdrawal due to illness, while the remaining councillors Darren Cameron and Ashley Edwards were apologies.
