Auction of Glenroy 'storybook' house draws small crowd but not a single bid

A three-bedroom house in Glenroy described as having a "storybook facade" and a "Vogue Living interior" was passed in at auction without a single bid on Saturday morning, January 20.
The auction for the house three kilometres from Albury's CBD and minutes from the Albury Commercial Golf Club drew a crowd of about 15.
PJ Murphy sales executive James Seymour who was auctioneer on the day said the property was the home of a "top tier interior designer".
"It's been beautifully renovated throughout, you've got that beautiful beer garden out the back there and hopefully we can have a champagne there in about 10 minutes' time," Mr Seymour told the crowd.
"This is a magnificent property, you're here for a reason, let's get me started - An opening bid or an offer anyone?
"I know we had people in the crowd today that are hoping this property gets passed in so they can put in an offer subject to finance.
"OK ladies and gentlemen, I'll pass this property in, I'm happy to chat to anybody who wants to talk to me about putting in an offer."
The home features a home office, a rumpus room, wood fire, ducted air conditioning, veranda, and a rear shed with rain water storage.
