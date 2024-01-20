Put the debate aside and give eight worthy award winners their due

So many words have been written and spoken in recent months about Albury Council's approach to Australia Day 2024.
From the initial low-key announcement in a newsletter, to the community outrage, petitions, parliamentary speeches and, belatedly, councillor debate, exactly how this time of year would be marked has been a popular topic.
Friday night, January 19, saw the first alteration from the pattern of previous years, the presentation of the Albury Awards not held on January 26.
Albury Council, perhaps acknowledging the previous division, said the awards marked the start of community consultation to gauge public sentiment about the future of Australia Day activities in the city.
An online survey that closes on March 31 is one way residents can express their views. We urge everyone who feels strongly about this issue to make sure they submit their feedback, so future decisions are fully informed.
But we also encourage people to separate these feelings from the Albury Awards ceremony itself and, more particularly, the recipients. These seven individuals and one group have worked tirelessly over many years to enhance community life.
Across a wide range of endeavours, they have offered their time and skills to make Albury, and often beyond, a better place.
The award winners receive our warmest congratulations and they deserve to be the main focus of conversations filled with gratitude and appreciation, not differences of opinions.
Thanks for reading and enjoy your Sunday.
