Award winner in Albury's corner on Australia Day switches

A champion Wiradjuri boxer has praised Albury Council for removing its formalities from Australia Day, telling an audience it was "not a day that you have your barbies and you all get on the drink".
Buddy Oldman was speaking after receiving the council's active citizen of the year award on Friday night, January 19, at an event previously held on January 26 but shifted as part of a shake-up which has also seen Albury naturalisation ceremonies removed from Australia Day.
The former bouncer, who took up competitive boxing at the age of 50, applauded Albury Council's courage in altering its approach to the national holiday, something he personally told deputy mayor Steve Bowen on New Year's Eve.
"Well done Albury Council for having the guts....to stand up and change the date because it is a stigma to us," Mr Oldman said.
"It's not a day that you have your barbies and you all get on the drink, it's a day that we survived all evil and we still stand strong.
"(I'm a) proud Wiradjuri man, proud black and deadly, thank you," he said, his voice breaking as he concluded his impromptu speech to applause.
Mr Oldman was one of seven prize recipients at the Albury Awards, with citizen of the year presented to podiatrist Simon Lloyd, who was honoured for his caring approach to patients and leadership of the city's State Emergency Service unit.
Mr Lloyd also supported the change of date in the presentation of the awards and was unfazed that he did not receive his gong at Noreuil Park on January 26.
"It's an incredible award and to win it is remarkable and to be recognised by my community is an honour and if it's happening on Australia Day or it's happening today, I think it's just a great way of us coming together as a community and being able to recognise the work of everyone that was nominated," Mr Lloyd said.
He commended Mr Oldman's speech, which saw the masters boxer refer to his depression in the wake of being sexually abused as a boy.
"I think Buddy is a shining example of what remarkable people can achieve in this community and Buddy certainly very much deserved his award and I congratulate him for his honesty, in being able to speak up about mental health and being a beacon in that community is so important because of the issue that we have in our community of mental health," Mr Lloyd said.
Albury mayor Kylie King referenced the change to the awards and January 26, indirectly on stage, by noting the council was taking feedback about the event online and in person with surveys available to fill at the ceremony.
"Your feedback is really important to us all here," Cr King said.
The questionnaire asks people how supportive they are of the Albury Awards and citizenship ceremonies being held separately to Australia Day.
It also canvasses how supportive respondents are of activities being held in Noreuil Park on January 26.
The analysis is being undertaken in response to a council motion that followed an outcry in some quarters about the shift of events, which was announced via a municipal newsletter.
Meanwhile, Cr King revealed three nominations for Albury Awards mistakenly ended up being invalid due to computer data problems.
"We apologise for this error and have worked with the IT systems provider to resolve it and hopefully encourage their participation next year," Cr King said.
