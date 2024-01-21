The Border Mail
Award winner in Albury's corner on Australia Day switches

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated January 21 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
Buddy Oldman addresses the Albury Awards gathering at the entertainment centre after receiving his prize for active citizen of the year. Picture by Tara Trewhella
A champion Wiradjuri boxer has praised Albury Council for removing its formalities from Australia Day, telling an audience it was "not a day that you have your barbies and you all get on the drink".

