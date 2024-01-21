Temporary options being explored amid Wodonga school bus shortfall

The Victorian government is considering interim bus services for Wodonga students starting secondary school in 2024 who are yet to be guaranteed a seat.
With recommendations from the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning school bus review, started in February 2023, not expected to be implemented until as late as term three (July 12), temporary measures will be looked at to cater for students in the short term.
"We're currently reviewing school bus services in the Wodonga area to ensure we're meeting current and future community needs," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"Draft proposals for longer term improvements to the school bus network are also currently out for consultation with schools and key stakeholders."
The aim of the school bus review was to identify and address any gaps and service duplication, while improving the overall network by ensuring areas of growing demand, such as Baranduda and Leneva, are serviced, but Catholic College Wodonga said the number of its students missing out on a bus seat had increased yearly.
"We would like to see the program reviewed to ensure that all eligible students across Victoria have access to this vital service," a Catholic College Wodonga statement read.
Victoria's Department of Education's student transport unit will continue to support schools to work through travel issues and, where suitable, encourage eligible families to access the conveyance allowance through their school.
