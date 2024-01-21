Man jailed for foulmouthed abuse during Wodonga Remembrance Day service

A homeless man with a history of odd and antisocial behaviour has been jailed after swearing and abusing people during a Remembrance Day service in Wodonga.
Aaron Zanghellini rode his bike through Woodland Grove about 11am on November 11, 2023.
Former soldiers, family members and dignitaries were in attendance to pay their respects to those who had served.
Zanghellini faced the crowd and unleashed a tirade of abuse, upsetting those in attendance.
The Wodonga court heard he swore and made comments about Palestine before being approached by off-duty Inspector Paul Henry.
Other officers helped the inspector arrest the agitated man, who lashed out and continued to swear after being taken back to the station.
Zanghellini was bailed, including with the condition that he stay away from Wodonga's CBD.
Police arrested him on Tuesday, January 16, after he attended Mann Central about 5pm.
He was heard shouting at members of the public, including screaming "c---s, ice, amphetamines".
He swore and shouted at police and kicked out and resisted officers as they tried to arrest him.
He sustained a cut to his eyebrow during the scuffle.
Zanghellini defecated on the walls and floors of his cell at the Wodonga station before his appearance in court.
The court heard he lived in a tent next to the Wodonga Creek and had a strong dislike of police and government departments.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said the court could be concerned about his escalating behaviour.
"Maybe you should tell the truth rather than lying about what we do," Zanghellini said from the court dock while handcuffed and flanked by security.
He swore and spoke of being released to go search for gold at Eldorado.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted issues with support services.
"We don't have gaps in the mental health system, we have chasms," he said.
"There are people like Mr Zanghellini who need assistance and support and they just cannot get it."
Zanghellini pleaded guilty to charges including offensive behaviour and was told his actions had been appalling.
"Those diggers at that Remembrance Day service, they deserve better than that," Mr Watkins said.
"The men and women of Australia didn't go overseas to fight just to be subject to that behaviour on Remembrance Day."
Mr Watkins imposed a jail term of two months.
