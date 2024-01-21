The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Anger over dirty house led to woman grabbing scissors, sparking towel fire

January 22 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria McGregor was questioned at the Wodonga police station last year after abusing her nephew. File photo
Victoria McGregor was questioned at the Wodonga police station last year after abusing her nephew. File photo

Anger over a dirty house led a Wodonga woman to abuse her nephew, including yelling in his face, calling him a dog, arming herself with scissors and sparking a fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.