Anger over dirty house led to woman grabbing scissors, sparking towel fire

Anger over a dirty house led a Wodonga woman to abuse her nephew, including yelling in his face, calling him a dog, arming herself with scissors and sparking a fire.
Victoria McGregor berated her nephew on July 10, 2023, while he was living at her rental home.
"All males are dogs, youse are all useless, youse are gronks," she said.
Her nephew replied "can you please shut the f--- up, I'm not part of this".
McGregor, 22, grabbed a lighter and lit towels on fire before putting them out.
She demanded the victim "get the f--- out of my house", and was so close the victim could feel spit hitting his face.
The victim went to leave and McGregor took scissors, came at the victim while armed, and said she would stab him.
He grabbed at the scissors and started filming and asked "are you gonna stab your own nephew?".
The victim left and police attended the home, but McGregor wasn't there.
She went to the Wodonga police station on July 12 and said she was "sick of being a maid to every c--- in my house", and that she wasn't the victim's mum.
The 22-year-old said she had lit the towels as she was sick of them not being washed.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client was well known to the court as a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her long term partner.
Sergeant Liam Murdoch said substantial allegations had been made against Quigley, but McGregor had denied all of those allegations to police, and made statements saying nothing had occurred.
He said McGregor was physically and verbally aggressive when police attended her home to deal with Quigley.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said McGregor's offending was a major overreaction.
"It's a pretty extreme response to a grossly untidy nephew," he said.
He convicted and fined McGregor $750.
