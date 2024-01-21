Border activist slams Israeli PM, urges Australian action

The organiser of a Picnic for Palestine in Albury says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not care about hostages taken by terrorist group Hamas.
Wodonga artist Charisse Venables was speaking to The Border Mail in front of rugs laid out in QEII Square for her event on Sunday, January 21.
"Netanyahu does not care about the hostages or Israeli civilians," Ms Venables said.
"Netanyahu has an agenda, he wants Palestinians out of Gaza, that's irrespective of the hostages."
Ms Venables' comments came after she pointed to Palestinians being detained by Israel when she was asked what she would like to see happen with the hostages held by Hamas in the wake of the October 7 attack, which sparked ongoing bombings in the Gaza Strip.
"This idea you must condemn what Hamas did on October 7, as if it was an act done in cold blood and in isolation, leaves out a lot of the facts of what happened that day, a lot of the casualties were killed by the Israeli Defence Force," she said.
Around a dozen people were at the Picnic for Palestine when The Border Mail attended.
"(It's) keeping the conversation going because the bombs are still dropping," Ms Venables said.
"We can all go home, but the people in Gaza can't.
"The plan is to have regular picnics or low-key events that don't require organisation and permits."
Ms Venables, a mother, said she was unaware of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before October 7 and had been motivated to take a stand and push for a ceasefire through "humanity, just humanity, and seeing what's happening over there".
"I'm seeing it on social media because I don't watch mainstream news, so I'm seeing uncut news from Gaza and I've seen a man filming, who literally filmed his own death, and I'm seeing children killed and body parts being pulled out of buildings," she said.
In that context, Ms Venables said the Australian government needed to be more strident in pushing for a ceasefire among other measures.
"They could support South Africa's case (in an international court accusing Israel of genocide) for starters, they could use their vote in the United Nations, they could vocally condemn what's happening as well," she said.
Ms Venables expects there will be another Picnic for Palestine next weekend.
Those attending on Sunday were encouraged to wear their favourite keffiyeh and dress in the colours of the Palestinian flag.
Among the signs tied to a fence was a hand-drawn one stating "Smallest coffins are the heaviest", a quote attributed to American author Ernest Hemingway.
