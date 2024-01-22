Man jailed after being told community is sick and tired of car fires

A Wodonga magistrate has said members of the public are sick and tired of vehicles being stolen and set on fire before jailing an offender over a "rampage".
Zachary King-Guzzardi torched a stolen Mercedes Benz off Felltimber Creek Road on July 18, 2023, at the tail end of a spate of serious crimes.
King-Guzzardi drove another stolen car to Wahgunyah on July 5 and later stole a Suzuki from sleeping residents.
A stolen Ford Ranger was then driven to Wodonga.
King-Guzzardi sped from police in the stolen Mercedes on Anzac Parade on July 18 before setting it on fire.
His Pooley Court home was raided the next day and a loaded sawn-off shotgun found with 30 grams of ice, 12 grams of cocaine, GHB, marijuana, pills, phones, number plates and a coin collection.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was a large quantity of drugs and serious offending.
"It was a very, very serious criminal rampage if I can put it that way, where the explanation provided that you were under the influence of drugs makes sense," he said.
But the magistrate noted substance use wasn't a defence.
"It doesn't mitigate your offending in any way," he said.
"You chose to use those drugs.
"In this region in particular, the torching of motor vehicles is a matter that the community is very concerned about and is frankly sick of."
The 21-year-old was jailed for a minimum of eight months, with a 14-month maximum.
He was also banned from driving for three years.
He will likely face charges in NSW once released.
