Home team races to a lead and then holds on as visitors charge back

Top sides Wodonga and Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort showed their firepower when play resumed in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
Home outfit YMGCR started strongly and raced to a 22-shot lead midway through the match on its slick greens before a spirited fightback by the Bulldogs cut the margin to two shots.
However, YMGCR settled better to grab the win by 11.
Surprisingly, Wodonga remains in top spot on the ladder due to YMGCR being stripped of points for playing an ineligible player against Myrtleford earlier in the season.
Wangaratta kept its faint finals hopes alive with a strong 21-shot victory over Rutherglen, winning three of the four rinks.
The 15-shot win by the Wangaratta team of Chris Randell (skip), Jodie Fruend (third), Paul King (second) and Graeme Smith (lead) over Chris Langdon proved crucial to the final result.
Fourth-placed Corowa RSL found it tough against Benalla, sneaking home by only seven shots.
RSL's Jordan Thornton's 26-14 win over John Stevens helped get his side over the line.
Team members Allen Bartlett (third), Ray McLarty (second) and Rod Garthwaite (lead) provided good support to the rink win.
And Myrtleford sealed its finals spot with a hard-fought win over Kiewa, with Mary Tragardh producing a strong 16-shot victory over Ron Keane (29-13).
Jude Bartel gained some respect on the scoreboard for the Kiewa side with a solid 19-10 win over Myrtleford's Lance Symons.
With three rounds remaining the top four ladder positions are Wodonga 143, YMGCR 134, Myrtleford 132 and Corowa RSL 117.
