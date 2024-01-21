He arrived at the crease in only the 27th over and gave the ton a nudge

Osborne's Ed Perryman smashed an unbeaten 81 in the last third of the innings to spearhead a 132-run win over Rand in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Perryman only arrived at the crease in the 27th over, but smashed the visitors' attack as the second-placed outfit racked up an imposing 4-246 from its 40 overs.
"The astonishing thing about Ed's innings is that he came in so late, I was umpiring and he made it look ridiculously easy," team-mate and club stalwart Darren Howard said.
"And Joe (Perryman) made 83, he made 83 last week as well, so he's in pretty good form."
The siblings' class proved too much for Rand, while opener Josh Hosie chipped in with 56.
"Josh has been a real surprise packet for us, he's coming along really well," Howard added.
Bottom-placed Rand was bowled out for 114, but Howard praised the team's grit with No. 3 Brad I'Anson top-scoring with 47.
Ed Perryman rounded out his day with 3-18.
Elsewhere, Holbrook's Hamish Mackinlay stuck an unbeaten 75 in the home team's win over Culcairn.
The visitors were bowled out for 120 as opener Lachie Knobel posted 43.
Holbrook had six wickets and 9.5 overs to spare.
Walla's openers produced a century partnership in the 39-run win over The Rock Yerong Creek.
Tom Simmons (65) and Chris Hutchinson (57) combined for 114 runs, but Ryan Kirkwood was outstanding for the visitors with 5-34.
The Rock replied with 149.
Jack Driscoll scored 33 at the top of the order as opening combination Simmons and Mark Taylor nabbed three wickets apiece.
And Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock defeated Henty by four wickets.
Daniel Terlich was terrific for Henty with 72 not out from 106 deliveries as the visitors recorded 8-160.
Top order players Trent I'Anson (55) and Mitch Koschitzke (44) wiped off more than half of the target.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.