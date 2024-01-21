This hasn't happened too often in the past six years, so it's significant

Mount Beauty inflicted Yackandandah's first loss in Cricket Albury-Wodonga District on Saturday.
The visitors skittled the premiers for only 117 and had five wickets left and nine overs in the chase.
The home team won the toss, but No. 4 Jay Hillary was the only player to make an impact with a patient 29 not out from 58 deliveries.
Opening bowler Toby Derrick was superb with 4-15 from 7.2 overs, while Nick Iaria also bagged 4-19.
Greg McLennan's 30 from 26 balls and Frank Iaria's composed 28 not out led the Power to an upset win.
Elsewhere, Dederang hammered Barnawartha Chiltern by 132 runs.
Bailey Williamson blasted 87 not out from only 69 deliveries, including seven boundaries and five sixes, while Tim Farrant scored 77 at just under a run a ball as the home team rattled up 4-250 from its 40 overs.
Brady Harrison then snared 5-17 as the Miners finished with 118.
And Kiewa recorded a seven-wicket win over Eskdale.
Kiewa sent the home outfit in and dismissed it for 112 as Jamie Baude showed grit in his 37 from 82 balls.
Brent de Vries (4-15) and Aaron Morrison (4-17) were terrific.
The visitors' John Spencer hammered 62 from only 36 deliveries, with five fours and five sixes as Kiewa raced home with almost 20 overs left.
Angus Sutherland captured 3-10.
