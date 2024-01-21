Chris Galvin is such a good player, you wonder how he was ever underrated

The second first grade century of Chris Galvin's career reignited Lavington's finals hopes in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Panthers' captain scored an unbeaten 101 from 133 deliveries as the home team posted 9-210 from its 50 overs against Tallangatta.
The visitors then fell for 163.
Galvin scored his maiden ton last season and has confirmed his standing as one of the association's best players in recent years.
"Getting a little older and experienced has really helped my batting," he said.
"I've kept working hard on it and had those couple of years where I was up and back from Sydney, so it was hard to do all those extras, but ever since I've settled back here, there's been a consistent effort."
Galvin spent time with NSW Premier League outfit Northern District.
The premiers went into round 14 a win out of the top six, with a loss and another unfavourable result meaning the club would have been two wins out of finals contention.
"Obviously it was a massive win and we put a lot of emphasis into how we wanted to approach the game," Galvin offered.
"We put a good score on the board, something we've struggled to do and we did what we do with the ball, build a lot of pressure and make these run chases really hard and long."
Galvin combined in an 85-run stand with Tyler Roberson (34) for the fourth wicket.
Bushies' No. 3 Phil Neville played patiently in making 58 from 106 deliveries as teenage leg-spinner Hunter Hall displayed his composure in snaring 3-37.
In an interesting footnote, Hall had veteran Andrew Lade stumped and it's extremely rare a bowler has dismissed a player in first grade who is more than three times his age.
Elsewhere, North Albury thumped East Albury by 95 runs.
The Hoppers' depth again proved critical with No. 8 Jake Burge striking 51, including four boundaries, after the home team fell to 8-151.
Burge and Greg Congreve (7 not out) put on 49 runs as North finished on 9-200.
East capitulated for only 105 as captain Miles Hemann-Petersen top-scored with 25.
Tim Hartshorn, who planned to retire two years ago, bamboozled the Crows to capture 6-14 from 10 overs.
New City scored a shock win over Wodonga Raiders.
Coach Daryl Tuffey was excellent with an unbeaten 85, while Pat Harrington hit a run-a-ball 60 in the total of 8-208.
Spinner Nikhil Kharwadkar snared 3-11 from 10 overs, half of which were maidens.
Raiders were rolled for 116 as unheralded Danyon Baldwin claimed 5-25.
Belvoir defended a moderate total to topple Corowa by 21 runs.
The Eagles were bowled out for 160 from 47.3 overs as Hayatullah Niazi added more respectability with a hard-hitting 57 from 58 balls, including eight boundaries and a six.
Corowa coach Jarryd Hatton was dynamic with 6-31.
The home team's top seven all posted double figures, but Matt Grantham was the top-scorer with 21.
Lachie McMillan chipped in with 3-7.
And Wodonga has handed bottom spot to Baranduda.
The visitors' Mitch Dinneen (63) and Jarrod Lewin (52no) helped the Bulldogs to 9-217, with Jordan Wells taking 4-26.
But the Rangers were skittled for only 46, due to Mason Brown and Leo McGhee, who both claimed 4-13.
The ladder, with six rounds left, is: Belvoir 75, Corowa 57, North Albury 54, Wodonga Raiders 51, East Albury 48, Tallangatta 42; Lavington 42, Albury 42, St Patrick's 42, New City 27, Wodonga 12, Baranduda 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.