There's been a big story in Denmark - and they have a new King and Queen as well

Albury all-rounder Oliver Hald completed a big week for the Danes with a sublime match-winning performance against St Patrick's in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
Just days after Denmark celebrated its new King and Queen, Hald grabbed his own share of the spotlight in the one-wicket thriller.
"It was one of those days where we thought we bowled well and were in with a chance, then suddenly we're 6-36 and you're staring down the barrel of not just a defeat, but a loss could have put us two wins out of the finals and potentially the season is over and the next thing Ollie's hit eight sixes and we've won by a wicket," captain-coach Ross Dixon praised.
The home team dismissed grand finalists St Pat's for 120 as Dixon's spin claimed 3-35.
Albury slumped to 9-87 and looked without a hope, but Hald produced a magical innings to hit 67 not out from only 59 deliveries, including those eight sixes.
"Obviously Billson (Park) is a small oval, but he hits as big a ball as probably anyone I've ever seen in the comp, he was clearing the boundary by 15 to 20 yards," Englishman Dixon suggested.
"The wicket was a bit up and down, but he seemed to be playing a different game to anyone else."
With the season potentially on the line, Hald and Liam Good (7 not out) showed class and composure in stealing the win as the team finished on 9-124.
Hald is a Danish international, but admits when he speaks to people back home, many have no idea what cricket is.
However, Dixon says it's unfair to stereotype a player from a non-traditional cricket country.
"I played against Denmark for the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) in 2015. so that was the connection with Ollie and I know how strong the cricket was, although you don't expect to come over here and have such a big impact in the comp," Dixon offered.
Albury's comeback win means nine teams are still vying for six finals spots, with only a win separating East Albury in fourth and St Pat's in ninth.
There's six rounds left.
