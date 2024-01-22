Bumper first day for barista as council welcomes coffee van riverside

The first mobile coffee operator to set up at Albury's riverside precinct has done so with immediate success.
Barefoot Barista Coffee Co began trading from the site on Monday, January 22, after an application through Albury Council and will trial the location for three months.
A minimum commitment of 30 hours per week is required by the council, with trading permitted from 6am to 9pm and the sale of alcohol prohibited.
Barefoot Barista Coffee Co owner Barry Dean said he was pleasantly surprised to have sold about 300 coffees in his first four hours and was required to refill his water supply to continue.
He has operated outside the Seventh Day Adventist Church on David Street since 2022.
"I've been in David Street and everything has been good except we haven't had the volume we needed. We thought we'd try something different and fingers crossed this will work for us," he said.
"I set up for 300 coffees and I must have done that already. I normally only do about 100, so it's been good to go up.
"We were supposed to start about a fortnight ago but we were waiting on a key for the power box. It's been really busy.
"There's a lot of people down here and the new area is really good, people love this area. We're expecting Friday (Australia Day) will be huge with the pool being open as well.
"It will be our spot for the next three months and hopefully it continues."
Mr Dean said the van would open from 6am to 12pm from Monday to Friday, but could extend to 3pm if demand was high.
"It's all based on how many we get and how busy we end up," he said.
"I've had all my regulars here bar one. One sent me a video of the old site asking where I was and thinking I'd closed down.
"I'm a teacher by trade, so I'm still teaching and I'll have someone else run it for me after 8.30am."
Mr Dean, who grew up in New Guinea "where shoes are optional", felt Barefoot Barista was a fitting name for the mobile business.
"I'm barefoot 90 per cent of the time. I have to wear shoes in the van, but if you ask anybody that knows me they'll say 'he doesn't wear shoes'," he said.
The contract period with Albury Council runs until the end of March.
