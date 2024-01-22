He might be leaving, but Pat Warner has nothing but praise for the Pies

Outgoing Wangaratta grand final winner Pat Warner says the club's professionalism was the standout feature of his two-year stint.
The small forward is heading home to Benalla in the Goulburn Valley League, but had nothing but praise for the Pies.
"I absolutely loved it and saw how professional the club is," he enthused.
"I didn't miss any training sessions and while going up to 'Wang' three times a week doesn't sound like much from Benalla (40kms) it just felt right that I come home."
When Warner signed with the Pies, coach Ben Reid praised his speed, declaring he had out-paced boom midfielder and later Collingwood draftee Joe Richards at pre-season training.
He claimed best on ground in the team's 83-point win over Wangaratta Rovers in round 10 last year, kicking three goals and playing a crucial defensive role on the Hawks' coach and influential backman Sam Murray.
"One the most important lessons I learnt at 'Wang' was the whole team-first mentality, everyone goes out with a role and plays that role," he outlined.
"You don't need to be the bloke that gets the 30 touches every week, being a small forward around (Ben) Reid, (Michael) Newton and (Callum) Moore, you're not going to get the footy a hell of a lot, it's no secret I didn't get the footy a hell of a lot, but Reidy instilled that faith in me that if I go out and do my role and keep doing that, I'd keep getting a game.
"I did the TAC Cup program at the (Murray) Bushrangers and Wangaratta is very similar to that.
"I did a couple of pre-seasons with (VFL club) Werribee and I thought the two clubs were similar to each other."
The 180cm, 80kg Warner played 38 games with the Pies and kicked 41 goals.
"I can't speak highly enough of Ben Reid, he's done so much for my football," he offered.
"And with everything that happened, we had our backs against the wall, but the way he carried the side was a credit to him and he got the team to stick together like I'd never seen before."
Wangaratta won the 2022 grand final against Yarrawonga - where Warner kicked a goal and had 10 touches, including five contested possessions - but had the premiership stripped by the O and M after breaking the salary cap.
The Pies finished third last year.
