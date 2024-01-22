Wodonga police target thefts, antisocial behaviour in shopping centre blitz

Two people have been remanded in custody and others issued penalty notices after a police operation at Wodonga shopping centres.
Officers ran Operation Fastidio last week in response to antisocial behaviour and thefts, with a focus on the Birallee and Mann Central precincts.
The covert blitz targeted those shoplifting, thefts from vehicles, and driving offences.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said six penalty notices were issued and two men were remanded in custody.
One of the men faces 11 charges including shop stealing, bike theft, committing offences while on bail and contravention of bail conditions.
"We've got a strong focus on antisocial behaviour," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"We're aware of issues and we will perform operations as required.
"We're really grateful for information from the public and continue to seek that information.
"It will help us know where we need to target."
Those with information can call 1800 333 000.
