The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hiker back to safety after police search crews lowered in to rescue her

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated January 22 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman strayed off the Greys Hill Walking Track near Mt Arthur on Sunday afternoon and became lost before calling 000. Picture by Google
The woman strayed off the Greys Hill Walking Track near Mt Arthur on Sunday afternoon and became lost before calling 000. Picture by Google

A lost hiker has been rescued from the Mount Bogong region after search and rescue officers were dropped in by helicopter to assist her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.