Hiker back to safety after police search crews lowered in to rescue her

A lost hiker has been rescued from the Mount Bogong region after search and rescue officers were dropped in by helicopter to assist her.
The 52-year-old Castlemaine woman became disoriented and distressed on Sunday afternoon after going off track to get water.
She called triple zero about 7.30pm during the January 21 incident while hiking on Greys Hill Walking Track near Mount Arthur and losing the path.
Police were able to obtain the woman's location from her phone and a police helicopter was dispatched.
They were unable to winch the woman out on Sunday night due to the darkness, so search and rescue officers were instead lowered in and spent the night with her.
The helicopter returned on Monday morning and the hiker and officers were winched out about 9.30am.
The woman was taken back to her car at Falls Creek.
Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said the woman, who was on the first day of a planned four-day hike between Falls Creek and Mount Bogong, had been reasonably well prepared but had run out of water.
"It was good she had a functioning phone with a charged battery," he said.
"Quite often people don't have a backup charger for their phones.
"If the phone died in this case there would have been a whole different set of circumstances.
"She was very lucky to have gotten phone signal.
"It all turned out well but it's a reminder for people to have the right equipment."
Senior Sergeant Incoll said hikers should tell friends and family members of their exact plans.
People can also fill out trip intention forms at trailheads and can file them with police or Parks Victoria.
"She was well prepared but it just shows how easily this can occur," he said of the search operation.
"You can't be too careful, particularly when you're on your own.
"Satellite phones can be quite useful in these situations and it's important people have the correct clothing, maps and water."
