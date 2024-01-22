Fines dished out for cars parked on grassed areas at rail station

Albury Council continues to crack down on cars parked on grassed areas at the city's rail station with fines issued to drivers across the weekend.
At least six vehicles were hit with $215 penalties for illegal parking on Railway Place, near the Atkins Street entrance to the station on Sunday, January 21.
Albury Council team leader education and compliance Andrew Hill said it was not the first time fines had been handed out for cars parked on the grass near the station.
"It is illegal to park on a footpath, dividing strip or nature strip in a built-up area," he said.
"Historically the Albury Railway Station has provided sufficient parking to meet demand. However, since the capping of train fares, the demand has increased.
"AlburyCity plans to advocate for additional overnight parking at the station, as per a key action of the recently endorsed Albury Wodonga Integrated Transport Strategy."
Mr Hill said it was common practice for parking rangers to work weekends.
Fine amounts are determined and set by the NSW government.
