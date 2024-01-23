OUR SAY: Important that our public spaces don't cause fear after dark

If walking alone after dark, do you hold your keys between individual knuckles in your dominant hand with the ends sticking out? Possibly your gender influences whether the answer is yes or no or if the response is more along the lines of "I would never walk alone after dark".
Feeling safe on the streets is an important factor in quality of life on the Border.
One Albury path has already rated a negative mention in Your Ground NSW, a research project that asks women to describe the perceived danger of public spaces at night and how that shapes their behaviour.
Note the study is not assessing statistical risks nor previous incidents of violence - let's face it, women are more likely to suffer abuse from people they know, particularly partners or former partners.
It's more asking for the specific areas, such as public toilets, poorly lit car parks or ovals where individual women feel unsafe.
Because even if the actual likelihood of harm is low, the perception of danger can cause fear and unease that discourages women from going where they want, when they want. This can impact opportunities for work or study, social outings or connecting with family and friends.
What is appreciated, as one submission from Holbrook points out, is a well maintained facility with good lighting that provides clear sight of one's surroundings.
The information collected from Your Ground NSW participants will be used to design safer towns and cities, an outcome that will hopefully benefit all residents.
