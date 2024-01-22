Gerogery man frustrated after his stolen car torched in Lavington

A Gerogery man has been frustrated by the theft of his vehicle, with the car found burning in Lavington on Monday morning.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The victim, who asked not to be named, said his white Ford wagon was stolen from his Gerogery Road home between about 2am and 6am on Friday, January 19.
The man said people had given him security camera footage showing the car had been used for other offending in Wodonga, with property stolen from vehicles.
The stolen car also matched the description of a vehicle used in an incident near Day and Wodonga streets on Saturday morning in which a man's jaw was broken.
The car was found burning on Pearsall Street, near the Lavington Sportsground car park, about 1am on Monday.
He said Albury police officers had been too busy to process his stolen car report at the weekend when he notified officers through the assistance line.
"It's definitely been frustrating," he said.
"I've got spare cars but it's going to cost me $4000 to $5000 to replace that one.
"The police said they need to take a statement to report the car as stolen, but these blokes were driving around all weekend in the car.
"It only had 30 kilometres worth of fuel so they had to steal fuel."
The car, which the victim mainly used to get to work, wasn't insured.
He said other victims had reported the car, which had distinctive rims, being driven slowly around Wodonga as other cars were taken.
The fire was at least the 10th vehicle blaze in the region since January 5.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins recently jailed Zachary King-Guzzardi for his involvement in a spate of vehicle thefts and fires.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.