Brookers coach feels Osborne remains 'the team to beat'

Holbrook co-coach Andrew Mackinlay feels the chasing pack has closed the gap significantly on league heavyweights Osborne and Holbrook over the off-season.
The two sides have dominated the competition for the past two seasons, playing off in the past two grand finals for one victory each.
To highlight Osborne and Holbrook's recent dominance over the remainder of the competition, the Tigers haven't lost a game against any other side than Holbrook since winning the flag in 2019.
The Brookers' loss against RWW Giants in round nine last year was their only loss against a rival side apart from Osborne over the past two seasons.
However, Mackinlay felt that RWW Giants, CDHBU and Jindera shaped as the biggest improvers after all adding to their list over the off-season.
"It's hard to tell I guess and you can't win flags in January," Mackinlay said.
"But judging by the results over the past two years, Osborne is that far ahead of most sides even though they have lost a fair few of their premiership players.
"They have still been able to pick up a few handy players, especially Aalbers (Myles) who is a handy O&M footballer.
"I still feel they are the team to beat because they boast so much depth at the club with the reserves winning the flag and their thirds are always right up there as well."
Mackie has been able to land some big name recruits in O&M premiership players Luke Garland (Lavington) and Zach Bye (Albury).
"Adding three players the calibre of Mackie, Garland and Bye can't be underestimated," Mackinlay said.
"Joel's coaching record speaks for itself but I feel he still has a lot to offer as a player as well.
"I thought Joel was still playing some good footy at the back end of last year and is always dangerous if you don't show him the respect he deserves.
"I'm also hearing Jack Avage could be back at the kennel as well and he had a terrific season two years ago when the Bulldogs made the preliminary final."
Mackinlay also rated RWW Giants and CDHBU who will predominantly rely on the development of their young talent to become a genuine flag threat.
"CDHBU have picked up some handy young players with O&M experience who should prove to be dominant players in the Hume league," he said.
"I feel the competition is shaping up to be really competitive and the top six or seven sides match-up fairly evenly.
"RWW Giants beat us last year and have got some of their thirds players who won the flag two years ago back, so they have got a bit more depth as well."
Meanwhile Holbrook premiership coach Matt Sharp is set to extend his playing career.
Sharp was forced to coach the Brookers from the sidelines during last year's grand final after a sciatic nerve flared during the warm-up with the pain in his left leg unbearable, leaving his side one man short.
Brookers co-coach Josh Jones revealed Sharp has had post-season surgery and was keen to play again this season.
"Sharpie has had surgery on his back which he is recovering from," Jones said.
"So we are extremely hopeful that he makes a full recover and plays again.
"He has told us that he wants to go around again and just focus on playing without the burden of coaching."
