Policeman from Albury region charged with bestiality, car fire insurance offences

An Albury-region policeman has been charged with bestiality and car fire offences.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A strike force was launched in April last year after two vehicles were suspiciously destroyed by fire in the region.
It's alleged the man submitted a false insurance claim for the two burnt vehicles.
A male constable, 34, was arrested in Sydney on Monday, January 22.
The man was charged with dishonestly destroying property by fire or explosive for gain, attempting to gain a financial advantage by deception, do act with intent to pervert the course of justice, and possess bestiality material.
"He will appear at Albury Local Court on Monday 11 March 2024," a police spokesman said.
"The officer's employment status is currently under review."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.