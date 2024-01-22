Merriwa worker had arm pinned by hot metal bar, needed skin grafts

A Wangaratta disability service is facing a possible heavy fine after a worker's arm was pinned by a hot metal bar inside a machine.
Lawyers for Merriwa Industries have admitted to a workplace safety offence following the incident on November 29, 2021.
A machine used to shrink wrap plastic over wood panels had earlier had an interlock removed by a staff member.
The interlock, located on an access door, would cut power to the machine.
There had been issues with the equipment with the shrink wrap not properly being applied, so changes were made.
A bar was installed and the safety interlock wasn't reconnected, allowing the machine to continue operation.
The employee opened the access door about 8am, forgetting the safety mechanism wasn't in place, to move plastic film that wasn't correctly lined up.
The man knew not to put his arm under the heat bar, which could reach temperatures of 160 degrees, and instead put his arm above it.
The heated bar rose and pinned the man for six minutes, burning the man's hands.
He needed skin grafts after the incident.
It's unclear what temperature the bar was at the time, but the worker said it was "very hot".
He believes he triggered a sensor which had caused the bar to rise.
The man didn't return to work until January 17, 2022, and was on light duties.
WorkCover staff attended the factory and investigated the incident, with the company admitting to a safety charge in Wangaratta court on Monday, January 22.
The machine had originally been built for packing cans and bottles and the manufacturer warned users not to insert any body parts into the machine while it was running, not to modify the machine or make changes, and not to use the machine with safety systems disabled.
The court heard the removal of the safety interlock hadn't been communicated to staff, placing them in danger.
A lawyer for the not-for-profit company said it wasn't a case of reckless indifference or wilful blindness, and steps had been taken to ensure it didn't happen again.
The removal of the interlock was described as "absent mindedness", but the court heard the sole purpose of safety devices was to guard against absent mindedness.
The court heard it had been a significant departure from the duty of care owed with a high risk of serious injury.
The Merriwa legal representative noted any profit goes back into the business, which employs many people with disabilities, and said a conviction would be "devastating".
A large fine would punish the workers, the court heard.
The company faces a maximum fine of $454,350 and will be sentenced next Tuesday, January 30.
