Davison and Miller enjoy a winning double at home track meeting

Trainer Kym Davison and in-form hoop Simon Miller combined for a winning double at Albury on Monday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Daly Heads saluted in race two on the six-race card but it was the win of stablemate Canny Hell that excited Davison the most.
Davison is hoping Canny Hell can form part of his assault on the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Albury next month.
The lightly-raced three-year-old gelding took a step closer to qualifying for the lucrative feature after a notching dominant victory in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with Miller aboard.
Heavily supported to start the $1.70-favourite, Miller took the hot-pot to the early lead but was forced to race one wide without cover as Soo Kiss Me ($5.50) held the rail.
Miller pushed the go button at the 200m mark and Canny Hell showed an impressive turn of foot and he quickly put a gap on his rivals and careered away to win by more than three lengths.
Soo Kiss Me held on for second while Morezmo ($31) added some value to the exotics after running third at a big price.
Davison was relieved to see Canny Hell notch such a dominant win with the gelding resuming from a 21-week spell after undergoing a throat operation for a breathing complaint.
"That's a relief," Davidson said.
"We've got a high opinion of the horse and you come to the races and cross your fingers and hope the horse can perform.
"But the thing that pleased me most was the last 200m and hopefully it's upwards and onwards from here."
Canny Hell made a winning debut at Corowa last July and finished second at his next start at Wagga.
Davison then sent the galloper to Rosehill to tackle a Highway Handicap but finished near the tail of the field where jockey Kathy O'Hara detected the breathing issue.
The three-year-old son of Hellbent then underwent surgery for the issue and won a trial in impressive fashion at Wagga last week in preparation for his return to racing at Albury on Monday.
"In his trackwork he just rolls out half-a-mile and can produce 11.5 seconds for the furlong with his head on his chest," Davison said.
"He can quicken off that so once he thickens up and matures, we are really looking forward to it.
"Hellbent prodigy don't carry too much condition but his sire won his group one as a five or six-year-old and he is only going to improve as he gets older.
"So we are looking forward to the future."
Daly Heads surpassed six figures in career earnings after taking out the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m).
The first leg of a winning double for Davison and Miller, the in-form galloper has now won three of his past six starts.
A noted drifter in the betting, Daly Heads eased from an opening quote of $4.20 to $8 as the money arrived for the Donna Scott-trained Keith ($2.90-fav).
As expected, Keith found the front for apprentice jockey Emma Ly and led the field with a furlong to go.
However, Daly Heads found another gear over the final 200m and was able to overhaul the tiring Keith to eventually win by 1.27-lengths.
Keith ran an honest race for second while the Martin Stein-trained Cracking Dawn ($15) ran her best race for some time after finishing third to make it a trifecta for Albury trainers.
Daly Heads has now won more than $110,000 with five wins and seven minor placings from 32-starts.
Miller, who timed his winning run to perfection, felt the big weight of 62kg was the biggest concern pre-race with Keith dropping to 58.5kg after the claim for Ly.
"It was a nice win," Miller said.
"The horse spent a couple of weeks in the paddock since his last run and put on a bit of weight out there and I wasn't too sure how we would go chasing Keith with 62kg.
"But he is an honest galloper that is limited but does try hard every time he goes around.
"And that's all you can ask."
Miller who has been aboard Daly Heads in two of his past three victories revealed the galloper is not the most pleasant horse to ride in trackwork.
"I wouldn't say he is the nicest horse to deal with in regards to trackwork," he said.
"I think Kym only gallops him twice a week because he knows that I will stop turning up if he galloped him everyday.
"But he just bolts around the track and does a couple of laps and he seems to like that and less is more."
Local trainer Donna Scott also landed a winner on her home track after Comanche North was able to win the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1400m).
Comanche North was partnered by stable apprentice Emma Ly and started second favourite at $5.
The club will stage its next meeting on Thursday, February 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.