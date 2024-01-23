Scenic Sunday stroll aims to bring people together for mutual support

A community stroll for mental health in Yarrawonga-Mulwala will return next month after an "incredibly successful" inaugural 2023 event.
The Lift The Lid Walk on Sunday, February 25, will follow a four-kilometre loop route from the splash park on the Yarrawonga foreshore to the rowing club and back.
Ron Kennett, of Yarrawonga-Mulwala Rotary Club, said more than 200 walkers took part last year, raising about $10,000.
"Which actually surprised us, we didn't have that figure in mind," he said.
"It was a bit of a 'suck it and see' sort of thing, so we were really thrilled with that."
The event was the first Victorian Lift The Lid Walk held outside metropolitan Melbourne.
Several clubs bought "walk spots" for the day while up to 12 community groups displayed their services in marquees to encourage volunteer opportunities.
Early bird registrations have opened for the 2024 walk, with the $30 cost including a T-shirt. Last year registrations made on the day received caps. Children under 15 walk free (no free shirt).
Mr Kennett said as well as raising money for research through Australian Rotary Health, the event focused on "just bringing the community together under the one banner of mental health".
"Come and join in, it's actually not a race or anything, it's a walk and we encourage people to talk," he said.
"You can't gauge the level that you might assist people, that's subjective, but we'd like to think that an event such as this just puts that up in headlights a bit and hopefully might help some of our local people and community that need some support."
The Yarrawonga-Mulwala Lift The Lid Walk begins at 10am, Sunday, February 25, with registrations now open online.
