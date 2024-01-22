Man on run from air wing, dog squad, after police car rammed in Wangaratta

A police car has been rammed in Wangaratta, with the air wing and dog squad brought in as officers tried to catch the offender.
The man remains wanted after the incident on Monday afternoon.
Police received reports of the stolen NSW minivan driving erratically at the intersection of Inchbold Street and Cribbes Road about 6.22pm on January 22.
Officers received further information the stolen vehicle was driving erratically along Cribbes Road about 6.30pm.
They pulled up behind the vehicle on the Laceby-Targoora Road.
The driver reversed into the police vehicle and fled.
The police helicopter and dog squad attended the area and searched for the offender after he took off through paddocks.
The search is believed to have lasted for several hours but officers were unable to locate the man.
The police vehicle was towed from the scene.
Police are investigating the matter.
Officers seek dashcam footage and CCTV.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
