Kaelan Bradtke decides his next move as he eyes a return to the AFL

Corowa-Rutherglen product Kaelan Bradtke has signed with Geelong VFL.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bradtke has yet to nominate his second club, so Roos' officials will be hoping the 22-year-old rejoins them, allowing him to play for the club when free of state-level commitments.
He joined Richmond last February in the AFL pre-season supplemental selection period (SPP) and was the Tigers' leading goalkicker in the VFL with 24 in 16 games.
However, he didn't play a senior AFL game and was delisted after the season.
"I still feel like I could play at that level (AFL), in the exit interview they said I did everything I could, if I can not break my hand twice in a year, that would have helped," he suggested.
Bradtke broke his hand in the same spot twice, firstly against Footscray and then at training.
He missed five weeks with the first break.
"I had snapped three of the screws, the plate was floating with only one screw attached to it," he said of the second break.
"I had the choice of having surgery then and missing the last four games, but decided to play the last four and then have the surgery."
The 196cm Bradtke played for the Roos in 2022, leaving as a 95kg forward.
He finished the VFL season at 105kgs.
"They wanted me to get heavier to play that pivot role forward, it was more I didn't really know how to monitor my weight and strength and by the time I figured it out, I realised I was a bit too heavy," he explained.
"I didn't struggle to cover the ground, but couldn't cover it the way I needed to."
Bradtke has stripped 5kgs and is hoping to shed a few more over the off-season.
"I'd like to kick the most goals for Geelong in the VFL," he replied when quizzed on a goal for the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.