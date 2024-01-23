Jobs boost tipped for Thurgoona as supermarket giant confirms arrival

Supermarket giant Coles has responded to it winning development approval for a new store at Thurgoona.
Albury Council last month endorsed a proposal for a $17.5 million Coles complex, which will also include a Liquorland and two other shops, to be built on the eastern side of Table Top Road, between Diamond and Thurgoona drives.
The Border Mail asked Coles when construction on the new supermarket would start and be completed.
Comments provided in response failed to specifically answer those questions.
"We're excited to be able to deliver a new supermarket for the Thurgoona community, and are working through the details of this development, including a new Coles and Liquorland along with a mix of other tenants to the community," a Coles spokesperson said.
"The project will create hundreds of local retail and construction jobs and we'll be sure to keep the community informed as this development progresses."
The owner of the IGA supermarket at Springdale Heights, Bob Mathews, off the back of his industry knowledge, predicted trading at the Coles store was likely to begin in the second half of next year.
"It may be late 2025 based on the work that needs to be done," Mr Mathews said.
"There's a significant issue with labour, at the moment the virus is running around again, and there's a lot of work around, so it's not that easy getting tradesmen.
"I personally think it's a great thing for Thurgoona because the other supermarket is under a great deal of pressure."
Mr Mathews was referring to the Woolworths store which opened in 2010 in Thurgoona Plaza and has seen increasing numbers of shoppers as the suburb has expanded.
"It will be a bit more competitive I suppose," he said when asked about prices when the two giants face off.
"But there's no need for a lot of competition because people are going to come to them (Coles) because people are going to come to them because you can't get a car park at Woolworths."
Mr Mathews, who last year sold his East Albury IGA after nearly 20 years, does not expect another supermarket at Thurgoona will hurt his Springdale Heights business.
"That (Hume) freeway is like a moat," he said.
"When we had the East Albury store, people preferred to stay in East Albury rather than come into town for groceries.
"If you get home to Thurgoona, you'll shop at Thurgoona, especially with the traffic congestion getting across the freeway."
