It's what all coaches must love, and want to achieve, in their sport

North Albury stalwart Liv Gallaway will coach Murray Magpies in the Hume league.
Gallaway had spent the past 13 years with the Hoppers, mainly in C grade, but jumped at the opportunity to assume her first senior coaching role.
"I just like helping people get it," the 28-year-old explained.
"Even at training the other night with a few young girls there, you explain things to them and when they get it you see their faces light up, I think that's my teaching background as well."
Gallaway does have a coaching background elsewhere after guiding water polo teams at both senior and junior level.
The goal attack or wing attack played in six successive C grade grand finals at the Hoppers, for premierships in 2016 and 2018.
"Defence wins games, but you also need to be able to capitalise on those turnovers, so my coaching will be a bit of both, I guess," she reasoned.
The Magpies will look to break into finals after Osborne retained its crown with a win over Howlong.
