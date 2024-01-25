He's from Durham in England and only 18, but already has a fair resume

One of the Cricket Albury-Wodonga's youngest overseas imports is making his mark at Tallangatta.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Callum Brown is in his first year out of school and will only turn 19 in early March.
"The first couple of weeks is always a bit strange, but I've got into it quickly and it's been fine since," he said when asked about any homesickness.
The 18-year-old is capable of taking the new ball and batting in the top four.
He's struck 265 runs at 24, including two half-centuries, while he's snared 20 wickets at 14.5.
"The first thing we look for when considering an overseas player is their character, they have to pass the good bloke test," coach Matt Armstrong revealed.
"Callum came with some good references and has fitted in really well, he's well liked amongst the playing group and by the juniors he's been coaching.
"Typically we seek out all-rounders as the ideal model for 50-over cricket, specifically I like fast bowling all-rounders.
"We look for talented youngsters who are trying to develop their game, we've had great success in the past with Paul Coughlin, James Weighell and Sahib Malhotra who have all played multiple seasons with us and gone on to play first class cricket.
"It's hard to believe Callum is only 18 years old, he's a good size lad and carries himself very well, he remains contracted with the Durham County CC and with his strong work ethic, he could go a very long way in the game."
Brown is also a talented rugby union player and played first grade for Newcastle Falcons, who compete in England's highest domestic level.
The Falcons were the home club of 2003 World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson.
"I don't really know because I went to a private school in Durham and so we always played both sports, but I probably prefer cricket as I've played it all my life," he replied when asked which sport he prefers.
Despite his youth, Brown already has a handful of centuries and five-wicket hauls after representing his county Durham through the juniors, while he's also a team-mate of Tallangatta's John Oswell at Bunopfield Cricket Club.
"It's been really good so far here, but the heat's been a bit different, I'm not used to playing in hot conditions," he said.
Tallangatta is involved in a fierce battle for a finals spot.
The Bushies hold down sixth on 42 points, but Lavington, Albury and St Patrick's are all equal on points.
Tallangatta is home to East Albury, which sits a win above that quartet, on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Wodonga Raiders are home to Lavington, Corowa hosts Albury, Baranduda is away to St Patrick's, New City has the short trip to North Albury and Belvoir hosts Wodonga.
Meanwhile at representative level, Riverina will play its postponed Country Bash grand final against Greater Illawarra on Sunday, February 18, with the venue to be confirmed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.